One killed at Myrtle Beach bus station blocks from Carolina Country Music Fest

One person died from an assault at a downtown bus station early Saturday morning, according to Myrtle Beach Police.

The aggravated assault happened at the Bus Transfer Station, 580 10th Ave. North, at about 1:19 a.m., according to a police department Facebook post.

Police said the victim died from their injuries. A person responsible for the assault has been taken into custody, the post said.

Michael Lee Mateo, 33, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the post said.

It is unclear what occurred. Additional details weren’t released.

The bus station is just blocks from where the Carolina Country Music Fest is taking place in the former Pavilion site at 8th and 9th avenues.

The festival, which runs through June 9, draws between 30,000 to 40,000 people to the Myrtle Beach area. Friday night was the second night of the festival, which will offer concerts by such music acts as Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen and Lady A.