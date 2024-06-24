One killed in Lafayette shooting Sunday evening

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– One man was killed in a Lafayette shooting Sunday evening.

Around 7:29 p.m., the Lafayette Police Department went to the 400 block of Justin Street, in reference to a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Once LPD got to location of the shooting, aid was given to the victim until paramedics arrived to continue life saving measures. The male victim died later at the scene, according to LPD.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact LPD or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477).

