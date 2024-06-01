One killed in Iowa pedestrian/train crash

A 30-year-old Tiffin man was killed in a train/pedestrian crash Saturday, according to a news release.

train crashes_1476667260420.jpg

At 3:34 a.m., the Joint Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a train versus pedestrian accident in Tiffin. Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived on the scene at Brown Street/Iowa Interstate Railroad crossing, and found Cody Marmet, 30, of Tiffin, with serious injuries.

Life-saving measures were provided, but ultimately Marmet died at the scene, the release says.

The incident remains under investigation by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. The Tiffin Fire

Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service, North Liberty Fire Department, Joint Emergency Communications Center, and Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted in

the investigation.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.