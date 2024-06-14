One killed in fatal crash near Delmont

Jun. 14—DELMONT, S.D. — A 19-year-old man died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash near Delmont.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:16 a.m. Friday about five miles south of Delmont. The name of the person involved has not been released pending notification of family members.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates the driver of a 2012 Ford Escape was traveling southbound on 401st Avenue near 290th Street. For an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway, vaulted over a field approach and rolled, ejecting the driver who was found deceased at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.