One killed in Downtown Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being shot Sunday morning in Downtown Columbus.

A police dispatcher said they received a report at 5:20 a.m. of a shooting at the 300 block of Marshall Passage near Franklin University. One victim with a gunshot wound was found and taken to Grant Medical Center, which is located a half a mile away from the location of the shooting.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital at 6:10 a.m., per a police dispatcher. No suspect information is available at this time.

