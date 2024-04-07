One killed after crashing into a tree in Chester County overnight: SCHP

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died after crashing into a tree in Chester County early Sunday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Around 2:15 a.m., officials responded to Great Falls Highway about two miles north of Great Falls.

Officials say a 2016 Nissan Frontier pick-up truck was going south on Great Falls Highway before going off the right side of the road and hitting a tree. The driver was the only occupant and died at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

