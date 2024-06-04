One killed in collision of two trucks on Interstate 55 north of Springfield

One person was killed and three people were injured when two semi-trailers collided on northbound Interstate 55 near Lincoln just after 1:30 a.m. Monday, Illinois State Police reported.

The name of the person killed was not released by State Police.

The driver of a semi headed southbound lost control, drove through the median and struck the second semi going northbound head-on.

The three individuals hurt in the crash were taken to local hospitals.

The interstate was shut down for several hours.

