One killed, another wounded in shooting on Brownsville street
It happened on 444 Mother Gaston Boulevard in Brownsville just before 8 p.m. Monday.
UConn picked up its sixth national championship win on Monday night, and became the first program to win back-to-back titles since 2007.
The Reds shortstop is still one of the most fun players in MLB.
“If there's one thing everybody should be able to get on the same side about, it's really the best players being out there as much as possible," he told reporters Monday.
Xaviar Babudar, a.k.a. ChiefsAholic, also faces up to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of 11 bank robberies.
The total solar eclipse witnessed across North America was a big attraction throughout sports on Monday. Several athletes were photographed watching the phenomenon.
The Astros are holding their breath on Framber Valdez.
If she's the choice, Lindsey Harding would be the first woman to be hired as a head coach in NBA history.
In order to make sense of Trump's often-overlapping election and court dates, we’ve put together a comprehensive timeline that is constantly being updated.
Before-and-after photographs taken along the path of the total solar eclipse in North America reveal the stunning, awe-inducing nature of the celestial phenomenon.
The USWNT face off against Canada in the 2024 SheBelieves Cup final tomorrow.
Mobile gadget and bag maker Targus says it is experiencing a "temporary interruption" to its business operations following a cyberattack on Friday. In a notice with regulators on Monday, Targus' parent company, B. Riley Financial, said it discovered "a threat actor gained unauthorized access to certain of Targus’ file systems," and shut down much of its network to isolate the incident. "The incident has been contained and Targus systems recovery efforts are in process," the statement said.
Tesla stock jumped in Monday trading as investors bought into CEO Elon Musk’s latest proclamation that Tesla would unveil its long-awaited robotaxi on Aug. 8.
Investors regrouped for a packed week with a fresh inflation data test for rate-cut views and the start of first quarter earnings season.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss pandemic of pitchers getting injured following the news of Spencer Strider and Shane Bieber, as well as recapping the weekend in baseball and the Marlins set to split with Skip Schumaker in 2025.
The United States Department of Commerce Monday proposed investing as much as $6.6 billion to fund a third Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) fab in Arizona. The funding would arrive by way of the CHIPS and Science Act, in a bid to foster more domestic semiconductor production. The move represents a broader push to bring more manufacturing to the U.S., but unspoken in the fanfare around today's announcement is the potential escalation of tensions with China.
Watch livestream video of the solar eclipse.
Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. is expected to miss six to eight weeks due to a hip flexor strain. He suffered the injury while running the bases against the Royals.
The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday that it has signed an agreement to award Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) $6.6 billion in direct funding under the CHIPS and Science Act to set up semiconductor factories in Phoenix, Arizona, and provide up to $5 billion in loans. This grant, pegged for the company's U.S. subsidiary, TSMC Arizona, is the latest step by the U.S. to strengthen its domestic supply of semiconductors as it seeks to reshore manufacturing of chips amid escalating geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China.