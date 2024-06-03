One killed, another injured in Jackson County crash: ISP report

The name of a person killed early Sunday in a Jackson County crash is being withheld pending notification of family.

According to an Iowa State Patrol report, the crash happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 52 at Mile Marker 29 north of Bellevue, Iowa. A 2019 Honda SUV collided with a 2001 Chevrolet passenger car, the report says.

The SUV was headed north on Highway 52 near Mile Marker 29, and the Chevrolet was headed south on Highway 52 in the same location when the SUV apparently crossed the center line and struck the car head-on, according to the report.

One person was killed and another was injured. Both names are being withheld pending notification of family. The report does not provide any other details about the incident.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.