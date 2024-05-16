One killed in afternoon shooting in Columbus’ North Linden neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead Thursday afternoon after a shooting in the North Linden neighborhood.

Columbus police reported the person was pronounced dead at 1:31 p.m. after a shooting in the 1200 block of Manchester Avenue.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene, but no word on a motive or suspects was immediately available.

