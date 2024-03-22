One killed in accident on Brenner Base Tunnel construction site

Signs for the "Main Tunnel South-West" and the "Ahrental Portal" point the way in the Brenner Base Tunnel (BBT). A Bavarian surveyor has been killed in a train accident on a construction site for the Brenner Base Tunnel, the Austrian police said on Friday. Angelika Warmuth/dpa

A Bavarian surveyor has been killed in a train accident on a construction site for the Brenner Base Tunnel, the Austrian police said on Friday.

The 57-year-old subcontractor was struck by a train 9 kilometres inside the main tunnel on Thursday while working in a construction section in the Innsbruck area.

An emergency doctor confirmed the man's death at the scene of the accident. The public prosecutor's office ordered an autopsy.

"All of us on the construction site are deeply saddened by this tragic accident. Our thoughts and sympathy are with the family and relatives," said the Brenner Base Tunnel Company (BBT).

According to BBT, the 36-metre-long train involved in the incident is used to transport materials and workers to the tunnel boring machine.

At 64 kilometres, the world's longest railway tunnel will facilitate freight and passenger traffic between Munich and Verona, Italy after its scheduled opening in 2032.