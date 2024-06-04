One killed in I-71 crash: OSHP

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that shut down portions of I-71 south for several hours Monday.

OSHP responded to the crash in Jefferson Township around 5 p.m.

Ohio driver clocked at 60 mph over speed limit

According to a press release from OSHP, investigators said a Chevrolet Trailblazer was on I-71 northbound when it went off the left side of the road and hit a guardrail.

OSHP said the driver overcorrected and struck a bridge wall, causing it to overturn.

The Chevrolet crossed the median and landed in the southbound lanes of I-71.

Toddler dies after stabbing in local Giant Eagle parking lot

The driver died at the hospital.

They have been identified as Nanda Gurung, 56, of Rochester, New York.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.