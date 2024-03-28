One killed on I-70 near Pickerington after police chase that began in Zanesville

LANCASTER − The Ohio Highway Patrol said a person was killed in a motor vehicle crash on Intestate 70 near the Ohio 256 Pickerington interchange Thursday around 1 a.m.

The patrol said the crash involved a police chase that started in Zanesville on Interstate 70 before crossing into Fairfield County.

As of early Thursday morning the patrol had no additional information to release, including the name of the deceased, however more information is expected later.

