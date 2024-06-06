After one year on the job, UW System chief diversity officer resigns

The University of Wisconsin System's chief diversity officer has resigned after a year on the job and amid Republicans' targeting of campus diversity efforts.

UW System President Jay Rothman hired Monica Smith to oversee diversity and inclusion programming across the 13 campuses. She started in June 2023 at a $225,000 salary.

During Smith's tenure, campuses endured a six-month budget standoff initiated by Assembly Leader Robin Vos, R-Rochester. About 35,000 UW System employees saw their pay raises held up during this time.

Rothman struck a controversial deal with GOP leaders in December to restructure 43 diversity positions, among other provisions. The agreement angered many within the campus communities for compromising on values they believed shouldn't be up for bargaining.

Rothman announced Smith's departure at a UW Board of Regents meeting Thursday. She leaves June 14 for a new job as the vice president for inclusion and belonging at the University of Richmond, a private institution in Virginia.

"We appreciate Monica’s efforts to initiate work consistent with our strategic plan and ongoing commitment to help all our students succeed," UW System spokesperson Ethan Schuh said. "We will continue to work with our university leaders to focus on inclusivity and diversity. We wish Monica well in her new position."

Smith did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

The UW System launched a search for its first chief diversity officer in 2020 after racial justice protests swept the country. Warren Anderson held the post for about a year until he, too, left for an out-of-state job. The position was vacant for about 18 months until Smith began last summer.

Diversity officers help a wide range of students get into and through college. They support students of color, students with disabilities, students of differerent faiths and student veterans, among others.

Republican lawmakers have cast diversity employees and programs as racially divisive and financially wasteful.

It's unclear whether Smith will be replaced or her position is eliminated. Schuh said "as with any position opening, we will assess the best way to achieve the outcomes" outlined in the UW System's strategic plan.

