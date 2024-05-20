One injured from stabbing in Oakland

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man is injured from Oakland stabbing.

Sunday, May 19, just before 5 p.m. Topeka Police Department responded to a stabbing in the 700 block of NE Poplar.

According to TPD, an adult male was suffering from a non-life threatening injury and transported to a local hospital.

Topeka Police says there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

