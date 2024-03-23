One injured after shooting at Whitehall apartment complex

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is injured after a shooting at a Whitehall apartment complex on Saturday, which resulted in the victim crashing through a brick wall.

Around 5 p.m., a male was shot at The Villages of Eden Crossing apartment complex on Longbranch Lane, according to the Whitehall Police Department. The victim of the shooting then crashed through a nearby brick wall, with the car coming to a stop on Dimson Drive East. Police have not yet specified if the victim was driving at the time he was shot, and have not released his condition.







The Whitehall Police department said no suspects have been detained as of 6:25 p.m.

