One injured, ‘several persons of interest’ identified after Ogden shooting

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Police received reports of shots being fired on North Harrisville Road in Ogden on Saturday afternoon, and are asking the public to call if they have more information about the incident.

According to Ogden Police, officers responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m. and learned that one person had been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At the scene, officers found a firearm and identified property damage.

“Several persons of interest and victims have been identified, and detectives have begun the ongoing investigation,” police said on social media.

According to officials, the individuals involved in the incident knew each other. Police have said that this was an isolated incident and that there is no additional danger to the public.

“We want to thank the surrounding agencies that have assisted in this investigation and the local businesses that have provided information that allows us to identify the persons of interest in this case,” Ogden police said on social media.

Police also obtained video evidence of the incident, but are asking anyone with more information that could assist with the investigation to contact dispatch at 801-395-8221.

Ogden Police said they will not be releasing the identities of the victims or the persons of interest at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

There is no further information at this time.

