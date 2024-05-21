One injured in rollover crash

May 20—An 18-year-old sustained serious injuries after being ejected during a single-vehicle crash around 2:08 p.m. Saturday in Harrison County.

Daniel D. Romero Garcia, 18, of Cedar Creek, Texas, was northbound on Interstate 35, seven miles north of Eagleville, Missouri, in a 2016 GMC Acadia when he traveled off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected and went off the right side of the road.

The vehicle went up an embankment and overturned multiple times. The driver was ejected as the SUV continued to overturn before coming to rest on the passenger side, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Garcia was taken to the Missouri Welcome Center to meet Life-Flight Eagle. He was then transported to Truman Medical Center for serious injuries.

He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.