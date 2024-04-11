One injured in Popeyes shooting in Opelousas Wednesday

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– One person was hospitalized after a shooting at a Popeyes in the 900 block of South Union Street in Opelousas.

The Opelousas Police Department responded to the shooting after receiving a report around 6:20 p.m. Once they arrived to the business, they found a man with an apparent wound in the abdomen area and aid was immediately administered to him.

The victim was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and is not in stable condition, according to OPD.

Authorities currently have one suspect in custody in connection with the shooting. OPD urges anyone with information on this shooting to come forward to help with the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be shared when made available.

