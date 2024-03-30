One injured, one in custody after shooting in Pompano Beach, deputies say

One person was hospitalized and another is in custody after a Saturday afternoon shooting in Pompano Beach deputies say.

Around 2 p.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1900 block of Northwest 16th Street, spokesperson Miranda Grossman said in an email. There, they found one person who had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

The area appears to have several businesses including a masonry, a paving contractor and a plumber, though most were closed Saturday.

Another person is in custody, Grossman said. She did not say whether that person is facing criminal charges or identify either of the people involved.

BSO’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating.