One injured, one arrested after shooting incident in Clinton

CLINTON, Utah (ABC4) — One person was injured and one suspect was arrested after a shooting incident in Clinton on Sunday afternoon, according to the Clinton City Police Department.

According to a social media post from police, the incident happened around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Dispatchers received a call about a person who needed “immediate medical assistance” after being shot near 1090 N and 750 W in Clinton, according to officials.

Police said the suspect was located and arrested when officers arrived on the scene, while the victim was taken to a local hospital.

Officials did not immediately disclose information about the condition of the victim. On Sunday evening, police said there were no outstanding suspects and there was “no active threat to the community.”

The investigation is ongoing.

There is no further information at this time.

