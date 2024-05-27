One injured after officers confront armed suspect

EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire police officer is on administrative assignment after firing at an armed man during a disturbance.

The department said the incident happened at about 8:50 p.m. Friday, when officers were responding to a disturbance in the 2200 block of Second Street. As they investigated, the officers found a second disturbance in the same block.

The officers confronted a person armed with a handgun outside a residence. One officer fired at the person, who then retreated into the home and blocked the entrance. The county’s SWAT team responded and police evacuated neighbors during the standoff. Negotiators spoke with the suspect by phone and were eventually able to convince them to surrender.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment, then to the Eau Claire County Jail.

Taking the officer who fired off patrol during the investigation is standard practice for the department. The Wisconsin Department of Justice — Division of Criminal Investigation is reviewing events at the department’s request.