One injured following shots fired in Opelousas Saturday

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Authorities responded to shots fired Saturday and discovered a victim who had been injured, according to the Opelousas Police Department.

Police were sent the 1700 block of West Blanchard Street after getting after they got a distress call, and once they arrived at the location, they found one victim who sustained a non-life-threatening injury to the hand.

The victim was given medical treatment and is in stable condition, according to OPD.

The area surrounding the location of the incident has been closed off. This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be shared when made available.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact OPD at 337-948-2500.

