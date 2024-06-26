One injured after fire ignites off I-15 in Ogden

This is a developing story. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — A fire ignited on Tuesday evening off I-15, near 12th Street and 1200 South in Ogden.

Weber Fire District Deputy Fire Chief David Reed told ABC4.com that reports of a grass fire first came in around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

A fire sparked in Ogden on the afternoon of June 25, 2024. (Bryce Laing)

Crews responded to the scene but Reed said they had difficulty accessing the fire and did not have a water supply. Officials were able to access the fire at about 10 acres and were able to slowly extinguish the fire.

Black smoke could be seen off to the side of I-15 near milepost 345, according to Utah Department of Transportation traffic cameras.

At the scene of the fire, officials said they found a homeless encampment with people experiencing homelessness in the area. One person received minor injuries.

An off-duty patrolman from Utah Highway Patrol found the fire and called it in, according to Reed.

According to Ogden officials, Weber Fire District responded to the fire, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

There is no further information at this time.

