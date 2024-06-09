One injured after car catches fire at Hurricane home

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) — One person was injured in Hurricane Saturday afternoon after a car caught fire while the owner was working on it in their garage, according to Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue.

At around 3 p.m., crews responded to reports of a structure fire at a Hurricane residence. They were told that a car inside of a garage had caught on fire.

‘Catastrophic Failure’: Teton Pass road collapses, long-term closure expected

Courtesy of Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue

Courtesy of Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue

Courtesy of Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue

Courtesy of Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue

Courtesy of Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue

Courtesy of Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue

Fire units arrived and were able to quickly extinguish the fire, which had been moved out of the garage prior to their arrival.

“The owner of the vehicle had been working on the car, and then the fire started shortly afterward,” Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue posted on social media. “Luckily, some bystanders came to help the owner move the car out of the garage before it extended to the structure.”

One individual was treated and released for minor injuries, officials said.

Hurricane City Police also responded to this incident.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.