One injured, another goes through ice in separate ATV accidents in St. Louis County

One ATV driver was seriously injured and another went through the ice in separate ATV accidents this weekend, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

A Faribault, Minn., resident was hospitalized Friday night after flipping an ATV and landing under it in Greenwood Township, northwest of Tower. Authorities said the driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was attempting to navigate a steep ditch on County Rd. 77 when the ATV slid downhill and turned over.

First responders from Greenwood and Bois Forte helped the driver, who was flown to a Duluth area hospital by North Memorial Air helicopter. Officials with the Greenwood and Tower fire departments and the Virginia Ambulance service assisted.

Early Saturday morning, a 64-year-old man from the Babbitt area went through the ice on the North Bay of Birch Lake when his ATV slid into open water created by a pressure ridge. He was pulled, uninjured, from the water with help from Babbitt firefighters and the person reporting the accident. The ATV was later recovered.

Sheriff's Office authorities, Babbitt police and the St. Louis County Volunteer Rescue squad helped with the rescue.