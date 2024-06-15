One hurt in daytime shooting Saturday, Savannah Police say

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a daytime shooting Saturday that left one victim injured.

SPD said just after 1 p.m. that officers were on the scene at the intersction of Wheaton and Aberdeen streets.

They reported that a 37-year-old man was transported to Memorial Medical Center with a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound. No suspects were identified.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah shooting leaves one man injured, police say