One hospitalized after truck hit by train in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police says one person is in the hospital after their vehicle was hit by a train early Friday morning in Amherst County.

Details are limited; however, just after 1 a.m., state police were called to a crash along the train tracks on Toy Town Road.

VSP said a farm-use truck was found about half a mile away from where the tracks cross on Toy Town Road.

One person was taken to the hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

WFXR News will update this story as more information is released.

