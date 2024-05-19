One hospitalized with serious injuries after overnight crash in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating an overnight night crash that left one person hospitalized with serious injuries in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCPD said that preliminary investigations showed a black Cadillac XTS car speeding on northbound Highway 71 in the area of 35th Street Saturday night.

According to officers, the Cadillac hit a white Ford Ranger truck also traveling northbound on Highway 71, causing the car to run off the roadway and overturn several times.

Police said the driver of the car, who was alone, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

When officers and EMS arrived, the driver of the car was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and is currently in serious condition. The driver of the truck was reported to be uninjured.

Police said the cause of the crash is currently unknown and is under investigation.

