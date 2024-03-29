One hospitalized after Kittery senior apartments fire; loud 'pops' reported

KITTERY, Maine — One person was hospitalized late Thursday afternoon after a structure fire in a unit at the Foxwell I senior apartments, according to Fire Chief David O’Brien.

The fire was contained to a resident’s apartment, O'Brien said. Firefighters pulled the person from the apartment within minutes of entry, the chief added.

Kittery police and fire respond to Foxwell Apartments on Manson Avenue during heavy rain for a fire Thursday, March 28, 2024.

O’Brien said he did not immediately know the condition of the person who was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital. The Maine Fire Marshal’s office was on scene Thursday night at 21 Manson Ave., investigating the cause of the fire.

Loud 'pops' reported in apartment as fire started

A report of loud noises inside the unit — described as “pops,” according to O’Brien — was called into the town fire department at 4:09 p.m. The call was upgraded to a two-alarm structure fire shortly thereafter.

The fire was deemed under control by 4:33 p.m. and did not spread to other units, according to the chief. However, the units on the right and left of the apartment where the fire occurred sustained smoke damage.

Kittery police and fire personnel respond to Foxwell Apartments on Manson Avenue for a fire during heavy rain Thursday, March 28, 2024.

“There will be no power on in either of those tonight,” O’Brien said.

The Avesta Housing-owned community has 50 one- and two-bedroom apartments for people ages 62 and older, according to the Foxwell website.

The chief said Avesta Housing has accommodated the displaced neighbors with temporary housing due to the power being out temporarily.

Kittery police and fire personnel respond to Foxwell Apartments on Manson Avenue for a fire during heavy rain Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Yellow tape was still stretched out in front of several apartments and an office building Thursday night, long after the fire had been extinguished. While crews responded to the incident in the afternoon, Foxwell I residents watched from their porches, standing out in the rain as emergency vehicles pulled into the property.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Kittery Foxwell senior apartments fire: One hospitalized