One hospitalized after house fire in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — Crews are investigating a house fire in South Jordan that ignited Monday evening.

According to officials, crews first responded when smoke began to show after an apparent kitchen fire, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Officials said there was one victim of the fire, who was reportedly cooking at the time. The victim was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation on Monday.

Officials said the fire was under control as of 8 p.m. and South Jordan Fire is investigating the cause of the fire.

There is no further information at this time.

