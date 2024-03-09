One hospitalized after fight near Hazelwood East High School

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One person is hospitalized with critical injuries after a fight Friday near Hazelwood East High School.

The St. Louis County Police Department says one female was hospitalized after the fight. Authorities did not disclose the female’s age or identity.

County police responded to Hazelwood East High School at an unspecified time on Friday after reports of a fight in the area.

Police have not disclosed where exactly the fight happened in connection with the high school, how many people may have been involved, or if students were involved. Police have also not reported any arrests as of Saturday.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

