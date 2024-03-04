One hospitalized after Fairfield County water rescue

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) – One person was rushed to the hospital after a water rescue in Fairfield County Sunday night.

According to a Greenfield Township Fire Department spokesperson, witnesses saw a kayak overturn in the Greenfield Dam Wildlife Area in Lancaster at approximately 6 p.m.

The person was pulled from the water approximately an hour later by the Fairfield County dive team with emergency medical personnel working to resuscitate them, the spokesperson said.

The person was rushed to Fairfield Medical Center River Valley Campus, but there is no word on their condition.

In addition to Greenfield Township Fire, first responders from Fairfield County, Pleasant Township, Walnut Township, and Bloom Township responded to the scene.

