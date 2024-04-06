One hospitalized after crash, possible shooting on I-80 on-ramp in Berkeley

(KRON) — A victim was hospitalized after a crash and possible shooting on an Interstate 80 on-ramp in Berkeley on Friday afternoon, California Highway Patrol confirmed to KRON4.

CHP officers responded to the Ashby Avenue on-ramp of I-80 at 4:49 p.m. for the report of a crash with injuries. Other 9-1-1 callers said someone in another vehicle had shot someone in the car that crashed.

United planes clip wings on tarmac at SFO

The victim’s car is a silver Toyota Camry. KRON4 video showed it up against a guard rail with significant damage.

CHP was not able to confirm the severity of the victim’s injuries, or whether the injuries were from a crash or a shooting.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.