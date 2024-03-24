One hospitalized with burns after major Syracuse house fire, estimated $400K in damages

SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) — One person was hospitalized with burn injuries after a major house fire in Syracuse on Saturday, according to Syracuse Fire.

Crews responded to the incident on the 2300 block of South Bluff St. at around 1:20 p.m. Personnel from Layton Fire, North Davis Fire, and Hill Air Force Base Fire & EMS also responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, fire crews encountered “heavy fire in the garage,” a press release states, and one person who had suffered burns.

That individual was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A small dog was also removed from the home and given oxygen by medical personnel on scene. There were no other reported injuries.

According to the release, firefighters had “difficulty controlling the fire due to high wind conditions.”

Damages from the fire are estimated at $400,000.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

