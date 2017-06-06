One Grandma Did WHAT About a Lice Outbreak!?

Fed up with lice outbreaks? Would you consider hiring a hit man for revenge!? One Florida grandmother allegedly did just that.

The woman was reportedly charged with conspiracy to commit murder after it was claimed that she attempted to hire a contract killer to murder her granddaughter’s boyfriend. She was apparently outraged after he supposedly gave head lice to her grandchildren.

“That’s not what we learned in medical school,” about curing a lice outbreak, says Plastic Surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon. “That’s a little severe!”

ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork notes that, speaking of lice, 24 U.S. states now have had outbreaks of “super lice” – the bugs are resistant to the traditional lice-control treatments. Urologist Dr. Jennifer Berman has experience with these and says, “It was a nightmare!” It took high-heat applications to the head to finally get rid of them. “It’s not right to pop somebody for this, but you really do feel helpless and hopeless and angry.”

Dr. Stork reminds everyone that when you contract lice, “It has nothing to do with hygiene.”