'He was one of the good ones': Semi driver who died in Clark County crash that killed 9 identified

Daniel Liddicoat, 51, of Rewey died at the scene of the crash after being ejected from the semi, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The semitrailer truck driver, involved in the Clark County crash Friday that killed nine, was identified Monday by the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Daniel Liddicoat, 51, of Rewey in Iowa County, died at the scene of the crash after being ejected from the semi, the sheriff's office said.

His semitrailer truck hauling a tankerload of milk on Highway 95 collided with a passenger van that had turned onto its path in Hatfield, leading to one of the deadliest crashes in state history.

Seven of the victims were members of an Amish community in Virginia and were visiting family in Wisconsin. Only a 2-year-old boy survived the crash. He was pulled from the wreckage by witness Nathaniel Jahn.

More: After deadly Clark County crash, what to know about the Amish communities in Wisconsin, Virginia

James McCoy, around 45, was the driver of the van from Pounding Mill, Virginia. The others in the van were Linda Byler, 44; Lydia Byler, 24; Ellen Schrock, 23; Orlah Schrock, 24; Judy Rose Schrock, 6 months old; Delilah Schrock, 21; and Suzanna Hertzler, 18.

Seven of the victims of a crash in Hatfield were members of an Amish community in Virginia and were visiting family in Wisconsin. Only a 2-year-old boy survived the horrific crash. He was pulled from the crash by witness Nathaniel Jahn.

According to an obituary on the Larson Family Funeral Homes website, Liddicoat had been driving the milk for the family business, Liddicoat Trucking, for 34 years. He was born in Dodgeville. He graduated from Iowa-Grant High School in Livingston in 1990.

Liddicoat married his wife in 1994 after knowing her since fifth grade. They were set to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary in May. The couple had two daughters, Emma and Olivia.

According to his wife, who didn't provide her name on his obituary, Liddicoat loved sports, having played during his youth and having coached the Iowa-Grant High School girls basketball team.

Liddicoat's wife said her husband was the "voice of the business as he spoke daily with dispatchers and our drivers to get milk picked up and delivered in our tri-state area."

"When some people might be ready to slow down, my husband had no plans for that yet and was always looking to the future and how to make it successful," she added.

"I adored this man, and he was my best friend and there is no one more perfect for me. He was one of the good ones."

A committal service will take place later this week for Liddicoat, with visitation on Wednesday and a celebration of life Thursday at Montfort Fire Station. To leave condolences with the family, visit larsonfuneralhomes.com/dan-liddicoat.

More: Witness to horrific crash in Clark County, Wisconsin, says he pulled toddler to safety but couldn't save others

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Rewey man ID'd as semi driver in Clark County crash that killed Amish