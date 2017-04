‘One Free Carry Off’: Twitter roasts United with new airline slogans

United Airlines is facing a major public relations crisis after a viral video showed a passenger being violently removed from an overbooked flight. And the criticism isn’t slowing down — at least on Twitter.

The airline was widely mocked for an initial statement from United CEO Oscar Munoz that vaguely referred to the “upsetting event.” He apologized for “having to re-accommodate” those customers who were bumped from the flight. (On Tuesday, Munoz issued a longer statement communicating his “deepest apologies” for the incident and vowing reforms.)

United’s motto is “Fly the friendly skies.” Critics who have been following the ongoing fiasco on Twitter had some rebranding suggestions for the airline, which they shared using the hashtag #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos.

Board as a doctor,

Leave as a patient. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Jenn ???????? (@fanqin0619) April 11, 2017





"First beating is free, $25 for each additional." #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Matt Bai (@mattbai) April 11, 2017









"United Airlines. Putting the hospital in hospitality" #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Daniel Abraham (@GossenLiteratur) April 11, 2017





Your seat cushion can also be used as a defensive device #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Kevin Morris (@RiderGroups) April 11, 2017









Jet lag isn't the only thing you'll need to recover from #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Patrick Carty (@Patrick_Carty) April 11, 2017









Now Offering One Free Carry Off #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Robert Quinn (@trumanquinn) April 11, 2017