One found dead following gunshot victim call as Fairfield County investigates homicide

Police found a person dead in Fairfield County shortly before midnight Thursday while responding to a call about a gunshot victim, the said.

According to a press release by Brad Douglas, chief deputy at Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim and found one dead victim at a residence on Comet Lane in the Jackson Creek Road area.

The sheriff’s office is conducting a homicide investigation with assistance from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The deputies were still at the scene when the press release was sent around 3 a.m. Friday.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with any information about this crime call 803-635-4141.

This is an ongoing story.