The One Food The Royal Family Won't Eat

By April Benshosan

Because the royals actually can’t have it all.

Anyone who travels the world as often as the Royal Family likely indulges in plenty of cultural cuisine like clam risotto in Italy and shrimp paella in Spain. But not the Queen and her clan. Apparently, there’s one food that’s completely off limits to the fam due to its high risk of carrying a foodborne illness: shellfish.

And it’s not just protein-rich shellfish that they’ll shun. The royals are also advised against eating rare meats, anything too spicy, and imbibing tap water while abroad—all to prevent potentially getting infected by a bug.

Another food missing from the royal meals? Since the Queen reportedly hates garlic, the slimming allium has been eliminated from all meals eaten with the monarch. “At Buckingham Palace you don't cook with garlic,” former palace chef John Higgins shared with the National Post. “I suppose in case you get the royal burp.”

It doesn’t even end there. The Queen of England has another quirky food restriction: “No potatoes, rice, or pasta for dinner,” former palace chef Darren McGrady told The Telegraph. For supper, they’ll usually have “something like grilled sole with vegetables and salad.”

