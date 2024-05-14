One of five people charged in 2022 kidnapping, murder plot enters plea

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the five people facing charges in a 2022 kidnapping and burglary scheme that ended in a man’s death has entered a plea agreement, according to court records.

Monday, Cristina Clark pleaded guilty in Marion Superior Court to using a firearm in the commission of an offense in the death of Corbin Rogers.

According to court documents, the elaborate plot allegedly pulled off by Clark and four others – Jaheim Miller, Josselyn Johnson, D’Sean Bigbee-Cummings and Daniel Jackson – stemmed from a dispute over a rental vehicle stolen from Clark.

As part of her plea, Clark agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in their cases against the other four.

Investigators learned Rogers had called his grandmother before begging for $5,000. The grandmother heard yelling about a stolen vehicle in the background and a few minutes later, received a photo of Rogers sitting in a vehicle and flanked by two masked men. The pair pointed handguns at his head.

One day later, Indianapolis police found Rogers, 28, dead from gunshot injuries while officers were investigating a separate burglary.

Witnesses in the area where Rogers was found, in the 100 block North Euclid Avenue, reported seeing Clark yelling at him to tell her where the car was located.

“He saw that Corbin was beaten and was bleeding from the mouth,” police wrote in court records.

The man told police he saw Clark take out a handgun and hand it to another person inside the apartment.

"(The witness) walked to the door and as he walked away, he heard Clark tell someone to ‘shoot him in the knee,’” the affidavit reads. “As (the witness) exited ... he heard one gunshot.”

The criminal cases against the four other people charged in the case remain pending.

Clark is scheduled to be sentenced in November. On that date, if a judge accepts the deal, the state will dismiss her charges of murder and second count of kidnapping.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: One of five people charged in 2022 kidnapping, murder plot enters plea