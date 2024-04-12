One year after fatal crash near Westlake High, grief wears on

For a year, Wesley Welling's bed has remained almost untouched, neatly made just the way he left it on his way to school the morning of April 18.

Just weeks ago, Kelly Welling found one of her son's socks behind a couch. When Wesley was alive, his mom said, she would take him to task when he left clothes lying about. In his memory, she put the sock back where she found it.

On April 18, it will have been one year since a driver plowed into a bus stop outside Westlake High School in Thousand Oaks, killing 15-year-old Wesley and injuring three more students.

The wreckage has been cleared. The overturned white sedan removed from the scene. But the physical clean-up was perhaps the simplest fix.

Austin Eis, the 25-year-old man accused of driving the vehicle, remains charged in Ventura County Superior Court on suspicion of one count of murder, 15 counts of attempted murder and 16 other offenses. He has pleaded not guilty. No trial date is scheduled.

Two minors injured in the crash — Lanza Peretti and Olivia Marcum — filed a lawsuit against Eis in court in October asking for unspecified damages.

Their lawyer, Armando Berrios, said in a phone call that proceedings are on hold pending the release of the sheriff's arrest report with other potential victims. A spokesperson for the district attorney's office, Joey Buttitta, said in a text that third parties aren't entitled to discovery, including police reports, while criminal proceedings are still under way.

For those caught in the tragedy's traumatic wake, recovery is an on-going process.

Westlake High School is preparing for the anniversary with a week of planned activities at the school's wellness center, including a visit from therapy dogs and a moment of silence on April 18.

Principal Jason Branham said the school community has been incredibly resilient over the last year, but that school officials are making plans proactively.

"We don't know how it's going to trigger people," he said. "Any time there's a tragedy, it hits people in different ways."

Hannah Welling, Wesley's older sister and a Westlake High senior, was waiting with him at the bus stop that day. She was physically unharmed, her mother said, but watched the tragedy unfold.

Hannah decided to keep attending Westlake High, Kelly Welling said, but no longer rides the bus and has difficulty talking about the day.

For the mother of three, talking is easier, but grief weighs just as heavily.

She remembers her son as the family's optimist, the leader of the pack when it came to picking a campsite or a hiking trail.

He was affectionate, the family's biggest hugger, and had a wry, sarcastic sense of humor that his little brother, Cody, is just starting to pick up. One of his friends, said Kelly Welling, fondly referred to him as a golden retriever.

In the fall of 2020, the Wellings visited a memorial for Mark and Jacob Iskander, two young boys killed in Westlake Village when a speeding car struck them during a family walk.

Wesley ran to the family car to retrieve water bottles to water some of the flowers arrayed in the memorial.

"I remember thinking, 'I have no clue what (the boys' mother) is going through," Kelly Welling said.

When Wesley was killed, it wasn't long before she heard that the boys' mother, Nancy Iskander, wanted to meet her. Now, Welling said, Iskander is one of the first people she calls on a bad day.

"She's strong and graceful and very supportive in every way I've needed," Kelly Welling said. "She's probably the only person who really knows what I'm going through."

Kelly Welling, from left, and Craig Welling, parents of Wesley Welling, attend the "stand up for victims" event at the corner of Westlake and Thousand Oaks boulevards June 30. In April, their son Wesley, 15, was killed after being struck by a car while he was standing at a bus stop near Westlake High School in Thousand Oaks.

Ongoing case

Eis was headed for a jury trial in early April, but the proceeding has been postponed at the defense's request. A pre-trial conference is scheduled May 22.

The charges against Eis stem from an alleged crime spree that began at a Simi Valley Walmart before proceeding to his parents’ home in Camarillo and then on to Westlake High.

He was booked into county jail early on the morning after the incident and remains housed there without bail. He is now being held in administrative housing, an area for prisoners inclined to be violent toward other inmates or staff, Sheriff’s Capt. Dean Worthy said.

Family members disclosed to law enforcement that he has a history of anxiety and depression, according to testimony at a court proceeding late last year. They did not believe he had taken medication for two years, testimony showed.

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies and other bystanders gather near the scene of a fatal crash near Westlake High School in Thousand Oaks April 18, 2023. Freshman Wesley Welling was killed and three other students injured.

But the defense has not filed any motions to have him found not guilty by reason of insanity or to postpone his trial based on mental incompetence.

In interviews shortly after her son was killed, Kelly Welling told gathered reporters that she hadn't had time to think abut whether she was angry at the driver who is alleged to have killed her son.

After a year, she still hasn't been able to wrap her head around what happened, how one person's apparent decisions could cause so much pain.

"There's some anger," she said, but above all, there's grief.

Kathleen Wilson covers crime, courts and local government issues for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at kathleen.wilson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0271.

Isaiah Murtaugh covers education for the Ventura County Star in partnership with Report for America. Reach him at isaiah.murtaugh@vcstar.com or 805-437-0236 and follow him on Twitter @isaiahmurtaugh and @vcsschools. You can support this work with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America.

