One event aims to gather Black student groups from across Delaware: Education roundup

Run it back.

For the third time, Delaware scholars will be able to attend the Black Student Summit this month — bringing together Black student unions and associations, advisers, school administrators and other allies who support them. Registration is still open.

Open as well are scholarships from Delaware Farm Bureau, which is looking for high school applicants. In this weekly roundup, we'll catch you up on this and other education updates you may have missed.

ICYMI: Meet Delaware's Most Influential People 2024 in education

[Did we miss another good education story? Tell me about it: kepowers@gannett.com.]

Turning up the volume on student voice, activism in Delaware

The Black Student Summit is an all-day affair hosted by the Delaware Racial Justice Collaborative and United Way, bringing together hundreds of students, educators and advisers to amplify voices in Black Student Unions and associations across school systems in the state. The second-annual event was hosted March 18, 2023, at St. Georges Technical High School in Middletown.

The third-annual Delaware Black Student Summit was planned by students, for students.

The event set for March 23 will take over Appoquinimink High School for an entire Saturday, led by student volunteers and the Delaware Racial Justice Collaborative. This year, goals remain clear: "Prepare, train, re-fuel and uplift students and the adults that support them."

The keynote speaker will come as a familiar face to many. Aa’Khai Hollis remembers planning the first summit his senior year, before heading nearly 100 miles away to Bowie State University. Hollis came back last year, and he'll do it again. Making the homecoming during his second year at his HBCU, he looks to discuss student activism.

Looking back: Talking K-12 Black history, activism, HBCUs: Delaware Black Student Summit set for year two

Attendees will also have several workshops to pick — from the importance of HBCUs and profitable STEM careers, to history, civic engagement and inspiring confidence even in mostly white spaces. That also meets transportation, food, some entertainment from Cab Calloway students and more.

Find a full list, and how to get involved, online. The day's events are mainly geared toward high schoolers, per the summit website, though mature seventh and eighth graders are welcome.

The Black Student Summit is an all-day affair hosted by the Delaware Racial Justice Collaborative and United Way, bringing together hundreds of students, educators and advisers to amplify voices in Black Student Unions and associations across school systems in the state. The second-annual event was hosted March 18, 2023, at St. Georges Technical High School in Middletown.

If you go

What: Third-Annual Black Student Summit

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 23

Where: Appoquinimink High School, 1080 Bunker Hill Road, Middletown

Registration required: https://uwde.org/drjc/black-student-summit/

Agriculture-industry scholarships open to Delaware high schoolers

Delaware high school students gearing up for careers in agriculture can now apply for scholarships through the Delaware Farm Bureau.

The organization announced scholarships this month, from its Women’s Committee, Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee, as well as the three county bureaus. Fueled by fundraising efforts, each outfit reviews applications and offers aid ranging from $1,000 to $2,500 for the upcoming school year.

Applications can be found online — www.defb.org — with a deadline at 4 p.m., May 3.

"We want to promote education in young Delaware agriculturalists," said Mollie Lynch, YF&R state chair, in press release. "We strongly believe in investing in the future of agriculture in Delaware."

Highlighting paras: These roles are growing like never before in Delaware schools. And they aren’t the teachers

Selbyville Middle School celebrates grant from ExxonMobil

Selbyville Middle School received a $500 grant for classroom supplies.

The award comes from ExxonMobil Educational Alliance, according to Indian River School District, aimed at supplies for math and science in the Sussex County school. Sponsors included Cato Gas & Oil and local Goose Creek Food Stores.

Selbyville Middle School has received a $500 grant from the ExxonMobil Educational Alliance for the purchase of classroom supplies for math and science, as the Delaware school announced in March 2024.

Cab Calloway to host Z Big Band from University of the Arts

The nationally acclaimed Z Big Band from Philadelphia's University of the Arts will soon travel to Cab Calloway School of the Arts.

On March 27, the band will clinic with high school students in a day of workshops, warmups and rehearsals, according to a spokesperson from UArts. Then, in an all-school assembly showcase, Cab Calloway Varsity Jazz Band will join forces with Z Big Band for a performance.

The trip is sponsored by local Wilmington couple Rose and Mark Murowany in memory of Mark’s mother, a UArts alum.

Cab Calloway School of The Arts graduated 120 students in front of family and friends on Friday, June 2, 2023 at the Cab Calloway School of the Arts Theatre in Wilmington.

Delaware Odyssey of the Mind tournament to bring in hundreds for qualifying rounds

Delaware Odyssey of the Mind will be taking over Cantwell’s Bridge Middle School and the Odessa High School complex this Saturday.

Its 2024 Qualifying Tournament will bring out some 800 students from grades K-12 on 127 teams from Delaware schools — public, private and homeschools alike — to compete to advance. Participants will have their eyes on the state finals, set for next month at Milford High, As a spokesperson explained — and, hopefully, toward the World Finals at Iowa State University in May.

The competition is about creativity and problem solving. And it all starts around 8 a.m. on March 16.

Got a story? Kelly Powers covers race, culture and equity for Delaware Online/The News Journal and USA TODAY Network Northeast, with a focus on education. Contact her at kepowers@gannett.com or (231) 622-2191, and follow her on Twitter @kpowers01.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: One event hopes to turn up the volume on Delaware student voice, again