One employee shoots another at California Dreaming restaurant, SC police say

One person working in the kitchen of a well-known South Carolina restaurant shot and wounded another employee, according to the Charleston Police Department.

The shooting happened Friday at California Dreaming, at 1 Ashley Point Drive, police said in a news release. That’s a popular waterfront restaurant on the Ashley River.

At about 8:30 p.m., police said an altercation between the co-workers in the kitchen of the restaurant led to one employee shooting another. Information about the nature of the dispute was not available.

The victim was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina hospital in Charleston with what police called “non-life-threatening injuries.” Further information on the victim’s condition was not available.

Police said there were customers inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting. None were involved in the gunfire, and no other injuries were reported.

California Dreaming was closed for the rest of Friday night while officers investigated, according to the release. There was no word if the restaurant reopened for business Saturday.

No arrests have been reported by police, who did not say if they have been in contact with the shooter or if there is an ongoing search.

Officers did ask anyone with information about the shooting to call police at 843-720-2422 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 843-554-1111.

