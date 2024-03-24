One ejected, killed in southern Idaho rollover crash

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) — One person was killed in a rollover crash in southern Idaho Sunday morning, according to Idaho State Police.

At around 6:30 a.m. on March 24, police responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound I-15 at milepost 110.5, near the town of Shelley.

An Idaho Falls man, 59, was driving northbound on I-15 in a 2013 Honda CR-V. He reportedly went into the median, overcorrected, and drove across the northbound lanes, causing the SUV to roll.

The vehicle came to rest on the right shoulder of the road, police said.

During the crash, the passenger — an Idaho Falls woman, 57 — was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle was reportedly wearing a seatbelt while the passenger was not, Idaho State Police noted.

The driver was taken in an ambulance to a nearby hospital.

This crash is currently under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

