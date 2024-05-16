In One Ear: 'Saving Sasquatch'

The fifth graders at Lincoln Elementary School in Hoquiam, Washington, are on a quest to save sasquatch in Washington state, MSN reports. It’s the third batch of fifth graders to do so as an annual project, “Saving Sasquatch,” under the direction of their teacher, Andrea Andrews.

Each year, Andrews has the class research and debate the existence of sasquatch. Each student then writes an essay, and the class sends a group letter to a Washington county commission requesting legal protections for the critter. So far, Andrews’ class has won protection for bigfoot in Clallam and Grays Harbor counties; this year’s effort reached out to Mason County.

“What if Bigfoot is harmless?” the fifth graders’ letter asked the county commissioners. “Bigfoot could just be another animal wanting to survive, like everyone else. Sure, if we attack it, it would probably attack back, but that’s just self-defense in general. Any animal would do that, even a bunny!”

The Mason County Commission not only agreed to a “Sasquatch protection and refuge area,” they passed the request on to the Legislature for statewide action.

“It was hard to write (the letter),” student Waylen Voynow concluded. “At the end it was very relieving that we got it passed, because you’re doing something for a species or animal that might exist. It just sounds really important.” (Photo: North American Bigfoot Center)