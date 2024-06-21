In One Ear: Heading north

Keep a lookout at the beach: Research scientist Josh McInnes, administrator of the Oregon Coast Killer Whale Sightings Facebook page, posted several sightings that happened on Sunday:

“A large group of killer whales were initially sighted at 7 a.m. just north of Depoe Bay (Boiler Bay).

“The group of whales were then tracked by numerous members of the group as they headed north throughout the day, with sightings off Lincoln City and Tillamook Bay. The final reports came in around 9 p.m. off Rockaway Beach, heading north.

“After looking over photographs and information provided via email, I was able to identify a total of 16 different transient (mammal-eating) killer whales.”

Have an orca sighting, video or photos to share? Email transientproject@gmail.com.