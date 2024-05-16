In One Ear: Getting around

“You never know what you might see when you come in,” the Westport Pizza Company in Washington, near the Westport Airport, posted May 1 on Facebook. “Today we were surprised with a rare sighting of a wolverine! There’s only a few dozen known in Washington state, so we feel pretty lucky for this surprise today!”

It is the same one seen roaming around Oregon? According to a Yahoo.com story, “it is not out of the realm of possibility,” Beth Quillian, of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, said.

“Given all the other rivers the wolverine has crossed over the last year, including the Willamette, and that the first sighting was on an island in the Columbia River in 2023, it makes sense that it could (or) would swim across the Columbia again.

“There are lots of islands in the Clatskanie area, where it was last reported in Oregon, so it could have pretty easily made its way across the Columbia from that area.” (Photo: Jon Buck)