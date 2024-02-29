One of the dumbest things I've ever heard: Tucker Carlson comments on his notorious interview with Putin

In a podcast hosted by American journalist Lex Fridman, notorious former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has described his impressions of his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin and admitted that the Kremlin is trying to demonise Ukrainians by calling them Nazis.

Source: Tucker Carlson on the Lex Fridman podcast

Quote: "I thought it was one of the dumbest things I’ve ever heard. I didn’t understand what it meant. Denazification? I’m merely saying there isn’t a Nazi movement in 2024. It’s a way of calling people evil. Calling them [Ukrainians] Nazis, I thought it was childish."

Details: Carlson admitted that he did not like this part of the conversation with the Russian president, as Putin was simply trying to defame Ukraine. At the same time, Carlson noted that during his conversation with Putin, he got the impression that Putin really believed what he was saying.

Background: On 6 February, notorious former Fox News host Tucker Carlson announced that he would be interviewing Russian President Vladimir Putin – the reason for his visit to Moscow – and noted that he had asked for an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During the interview with Carlson on 9 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that he wanted to "achieve a resolution of the situation in Ukraine through negotiations".

