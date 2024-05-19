One driver killed, two people injured in crash on South Carolina road, cops say

One person was killed and two others were hospitalized Friday after a crash that involved a car, a pickup truck and an SUV, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The multi-vehicle collision happened at about 6:55 a.m. in Florence County, said Lance Cpl. Lena Butler.

A 2023 GMC Canyon pickup and a 2022 Kia Rio compact car were driving south on U.S. 301, according to Butler. Near the intersection with South Wallace Road a 2006 Lexus SUV that was heading south on U.S. 301 collided with both northbound vehicles, Butler said.

All three drivers were injured and taken to an area hospital, where the Kia driver died, according to Butler.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the Kia driver. Further information on the conditions of the SUV and pickup driver was not available.

Butler said the drivers were the only occupants in the three vehicles, and no other injuries were reported. There was no word if any of the drivers were wearing seat belts.

Information about what caused the collision was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Wednesday, 334 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least five people have died in Florence County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 28 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS said.